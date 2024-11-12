Gautam Adani Hosts European Delegates at India's Renewable Energy Hub

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani recently played host to a delegation of envoys from the European Union, Belgium, Denmark, and Germany at the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, and the company's port-logistics-industrial hub in Mundra, Gujarat. As shared by Adani on the social media platform X, he expressed it was a significant honor to have these international diplomats visit their premises.

Gautam Adani emphasized the group's commitment to advancing its renewable energy projects while maintaining a balanced energy strategy that supports India's sustainable future. This visit follows a trend of international delegates touring Adani's renewable sites, lauding the impressive work in India's renewable sector.

The renewable energy plant at Khavda, spanning 538 square kilometers, is a key player in global efforts to decarbonize and an example of India's push towards sustainable growth. With support from AGEL's ecosystem of vendors, the project is set to become the largest of its kind worldwide. India's energy transition goes beyond national efforts as the country works to meet global climate goals set at the 2021 COP26 summit, including substantial reductions in fossil fuel dependency and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

