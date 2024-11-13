Fog Disrupts Flights at Delhi Airport: A Morning of Uncertainty
Dense fog at Delhi airport caused seven flight diversions and numerous delays on Wednesday morning, impacting operations significantly. The IMD reported dense fog since 5.30 am, affecting visibility. Six flights diverted to Jaipur, one to Lucknow, with conditions improving as the morning progressed.
Dense fog caused significant disruption at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning, leading to flight diversions and delays.
The India Meteorological Department reported heavy fog from 5.30 am, covering parts of the national capital in a haze.
By 7 am, seven flights were diverted due to poor visibility, six to Jaipur and one to Lucknow, though conditions saw gradual improvement later in the morning.
