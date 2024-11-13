Fog Disrupts Flights at Delhi Airport: A Morning of Uncertainty

Dense fog caused significant disruption at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning, leading to flight diversions and delays.

The India Meteorological Department reported heavy fog from 5.30 am, covering parts of the national capital in a haze.

By 7 am, seven flights were diverted due to poor visibility, six to Jaipur and one to Lucknow, though conditions saw gradual improvement later in the morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)