Fog Brink: Disrupted Skies Over Delhi
Low visibility conditions disrupted operations at Delhi airport, causing ten flights to be diverted and numerous others to face delays. Dense fog reported by the India Meteorological Department significantly affected visibility, leading to diversion of flights primarily to Jaipur and Lucknow.
Dense fog disrupted air travel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning, leading to significant delays and flight diversions.
Ten flights were rerouted, with nine being sent to Jaipur and one to Lucknow, as visibility dipped sharply around 5:30 a.m.
The India Meteorological Department confirmed the onset of very dense fog, contributing to operational challenges at the country's busiest airport.
