Fog Brink: Disrupted Skies Over Delhi

Dense fog disrupted air travel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning, leading to significant delays and flight diversions.

Ten flights were rerouted, with nine being sent to Jaipur and one to Lucknow, as visibility dipped sharply around 5:30 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department confirmed the onset of very dense fog, contributing to operational challenges at the country's busiest airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)