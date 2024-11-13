Left Menu

Fog Brink: Disrupted Skies Over Delhi

Low visibility conditions disrupted operations at Delhi airport, causing ten flights to be diverted and numerous others to face delays. Dense fog reported by the India Meteorological Department significantly affected visibility, leading to diversion of flights primarily to Jaipur and Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog disrupted air travel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning, leading to significant delays and flight diversions.

Ten flights were rerouted, with nine being sent to Jaipur and one to Lucknow, as visibility dipped sharply around 5:30 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department confirmed the onset of very dense fog, contributing to operational challenges at the country's busiest airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

