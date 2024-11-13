String Metaverse Reports Robust Financials, Pioneers AI and Blockchain

String Metaverse Limited, formerly known as Biogreen Papers Ltd (BSE 534535), revealed its Q2 FY25 financial outcomes, highlighting a consolidated revenue of Rs87.8 crores along with an EBITDA of Rs7.91 crores.

The financial report showcases substantial growth, with total revenue hitting Rs137.82 crores and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs12.13 crores in the first half of FY25, inclusive of Rs2.45 crores incurred as a one-time merger-related expense. The company's pivot towards Web3 gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology underscores this financial prowess.

With a global user base exceeding 2 million on its gaming platforms, String Metaverse dominated the attention economy by capturing 126 billion seconds of user engagement over six months, as per Google Analytics. Through its UAE-based subsidiary, the company has strategically secured critical licenses, including AI, blockchain node, digital asset trading, and e-sports licenses within RAK DAO. These acquisitions render String Metaverse a formidable entity within blockchain-enabled gaming and digital commerce sectors.

As part of its innovative ventures, Project MidEarth seeks to establish a revolutionary 'Army of AI Agents,' using blockchain for monetization. These agents are tasked with managing digital assets, facilitating payments, providing liquidity services, optimizing security of digital assets, and spearheading data-centric decisions in trading. This initiative aims to cultivate an AI agent economy that enables real-time settlements and fosters trustless, truth-anchored systems via blockchain integration.

CEO Santosh Althuru remarked, "We are constructing an agent economy to co-evolve with human commerce, enabling multi-blockchain monetization. We expect a CAGR of 70% to 100% over the next three years, propelled by AI and blockchain commerce innovations." Focused on technological progress and global strategic collaborations, String Metaverse is poised to revolutionize future AI-driven commerce and blockchain gaming industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)