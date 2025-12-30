Ola Electric's Roadster X+: A Game-Changer in India's EV Market

Ola Electric announced on Tuesday that its premier electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+, has been certified for government use and will soon begin sales. This milestone marks it as India's first electric motorcycle powered by the proprietary 4680 Bharat Cell battery.

The Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) recently received approval under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, by iCAT, a government testing agency. This certification opens the door for delivering Ola's cutting-edge technology to customers, broadening their two-wheeler segment.

An Ola Electric representative highlighted the achievement as pivotal in driving EV adoption within India's motorcycle market. The model underwent exhaustive testing, meeting stringent safety, performance, and environmental standards, emphasizing Ola's commitment to innovation and battery safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)