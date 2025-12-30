Our sincerest condolences to family of Khaleda Zia and all the people of Bangladesh: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Our sincerest condolences to family of Khaleda Zia and all the people of Bangladesh: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Khaleda Zia
- Bangladesh
- India
- condolences
- diplomacy
- solidarity
- grief
- relations
- neighboring
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident in Mumbai: PM Modi Sends Condolences
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Florida Talks with Netanyahu
Trump's Controversial Call: Disarmament and Diplomacy in the Middle East
Argentine President Javier Milei's UK Visit Sparks Diplomacy Discussions
Argentine President Javier Milei Plans Diplomacy Tour to the UK