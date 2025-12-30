Zia's contributions towards development of Bangladesh, and India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Zia's contributions towards development of Bangladesh, and India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident in Mumbai: PM Modi Sends Condolences
Breaking Health News: Changes in Drug Pricing and Research Developments
Our sincerest condolences to family of Khaleda Zia and all the people of Bangladesh: PM Modi.
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Florida Talks with Netanyahu
Key Developments in U.S. Domestic Affairs: Humanitarian Aid, Legal Confessions, and Defense Contracts