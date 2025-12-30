Left Menu

Outcry Over Alleged Racial Killing in Dehradun

A racial tragedy in Dehradun has prompted the NHRC to demand reports from authorities over the alleged killing of a student from Tripura. Accusations of deep-rooted racial bias surface while the father accuses the assailants of calling his sons derogatory names, sparking national outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:35 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notice to the Dehradun district authorities concerning the allegedly racially motivated murder of a student from Tripura. In a pressing directive, the NHRC has asked for an investigation into these allegations, demanding an action report within seven days.

The victim, Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student, was reportedly attacked on December 9 by a group of youths, succumbing to his injuries after 17 days in hospital. His father, a BSF personnel, claims the assault was racially charged with the attackers dubbing his sons as 'Chinese momo'.

The incident has ignited nationwide outrage over racial discrimination faced by northeastern communities. The NHRC, recognizing a serious breach of human rights, has urged systemic reforms, while Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has assured stringent punitive measures against the accused.

