Outcry Over Alleged Racial Killing in Dehradun

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notice to the Dehradun district authorities concerning the allegedly racially motivated murder of a student from Tripura. In a pressing directive, the NHRC has asked for an investigation into these allegations, demanding an action report within seven days.

The victim, Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student, was reportedly attacked on December 9 by a group of youths, succumbing to his injuries after 17 days in hospital. His father, a BSF personnel, claims the assault was racially charged with the attackers dubbing his sons as 'Chinese momo'.

The incident has ignited nationwide outrage over racial discrimination faced by northeastern communities. The NHRC, recognizing a serious breach of human rights, has urged systemic reforms, while Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has assured stringent punitive measures against the accused.

