Outcry Over Alleged Racial Killing in Dehradun
A racial tragedy in Dehradun has prompted the NHRC to demand reports from authorities over the alleged killing of a student from Tripura. Accusations of deep-rooted racial bias surface while the father accuses the assailants of calling his sons derogatory names, sparking national outrage.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notice to the Dehradun district authorities concerning the allegedly racially motivated murder of a student from Tripura. In a pressing directive, the NHRC has asked for an investigation into these allegations, demanding an action report within seven days.
The victim, Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student, was reportedly attacked on December 9 by a group of youths, succumbing to his injuries after 17 days in hospital. His father, a BSF personnel, claims the assault was racially charged with the attackers dubbing his sons as 'Chinese momo'.
The incident has ignited nationwide outrage over racial discrimination faced by northeastern communities. The NHRC, recognizing a serious breach of human rights, has urged systemic reforms, while Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has assured stringent punitive measures against the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHRC
- Dehradun
- Tripura
- student
- tension
- racial violence
- Anjel Chakma
- Uttarakhand
- human rights
- outrage
ALSO READ
Taiwan Encircled: China's Largest Military Exercises Heighten Tensions
Tensions Rise as Hindu Raksha Dal Members Arrested for Weapon Distribution
Market Volatility Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Precious Metals and Asian Shares in Focus
Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port
Saudi Arabia's Airstrike Escalates Yemen Tensions