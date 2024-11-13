Left Menu

Record-Breaking Participation Expected at India International Trade Fair

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is set to host over 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad in a 14-day event beginning at Bharat Mandapam. Showcasing Indian industry strengths, it will see participation from 33 states, 49 ministries, and 11 countries. Partner States include Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with Jharkhand as Focus State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:33 IST
Record-Breaking Participation Expected at India International Trade Fair
  • Country:
  • India

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is anticipated to host a record-breaking number of over 3,500 exhibitors from both India and overseas. Scheduled to commence on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, this 14-day event aims to showcase the diverse strengths of Indian industry and its quality products, according to an official statement.

The 43rd edition of the fair is projected to attract around 100,000 visitors daily. Organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the commerce ministry, the event features a theme of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. Navigational aids for the venue, including route maps and stall locations, are accessible through the Bharat Mandapam mobile app.

The fair opens from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, with entry via designated gates on Bhairon Road and Mathura Road. Participants include 33 states and union territories, 49 central ministries, and several prominent companies such as Titan and Jindal Steel. An international flair is added with 11 countries partaking in the event, broadening the fair's international appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024