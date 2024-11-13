Record-Breaking Participation Expected at India International Trade Fair

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is anticipated to host a record-breaking number of over 3,500 exhibitors from both India and overseas. Scheduled to commence on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, this 14-day event aims to showcase the diverse strengths of Indian industry and its quality products, according to an official statement.

The 43rd edition of the fair is projected to attract around 100,000 visitors daily. Organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the commerce ministry, the event features a theme of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. Navigational aids for the venue, including route maps and stall locations, are accessible through the Bharat Mandapam mobile app.

The fair opens from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, with entry via designated gates on Bhairon Road and Mathura Road. Participants include 33 states and union territories, 49 central ministries, and several prominent companies such as Titan and Jindal Steel. An international flair is added with 11 countries partaking in the event, broadening the fair's international appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)