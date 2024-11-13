Left Menu

Stalling Inflation Stirs Concerns for U.S. Economy

U.S. consumer prices rose in October due to increased shelter costs. Inflation progress has slowed, potentially reducing future Federal Reserve rate cuts. Economists predict higher inflation next year amid Trump's policies. The Fed remains cautious about further cuts, amid higher Treasury yields and market reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:58 IST
Stalling Inflation Stirs Concerns for U.S. Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. consumer prices crept up in October as shelter costs surged, aligning with inflationary trends that could impact Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions moving forward. Recently revealed data could mean fewer rate reductions in the coming years, as inflation progress faces significant roadblocks.

According to the Labor Department, inflation indicators mirrored economists' predictions with a 0.2% rise in consumer price index, fueled largely by a notable increase in shelter costs. Michael Pugliese, Wells Fargo's senior economist, emphasized that inflation progress has hit a stalemate, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve to adopt a more cautious rate cut pace moving into 2025.

Republican policy directions under President-elect Donald Trump, including potential tax cuts and increased tariffs, spark further concern about climbing inflation. With policymakers and investors vigilant on future economic shifts, the anticipation of consistent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve dims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024