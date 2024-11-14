Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight headed for Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday morning following a bomb threat, officials confirmed. The aircraft carried 187 passengers and six crew members when the emergency situation unfolded.

The flight, which departed from Nagpur, was redirected after Raipur airport authorities received the bomb threat, explained Santosh Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police in Raipur. The landing occurred shortly after 9 am, with the aircraft swiftly moved to an isolation bay for precautionary measures.

Security personnel, including technical staff and a bomb squad, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft to ensure there was no immediate danger present, ensuring the passengers' and crew's safety, Singh noted.

