Hemisphere Ventures Expands to Singapore, Tapping Southeast Asia's Frontier Tech Market
Hemisphere Ventures, a U.S.-based VC and consulting firm, announces its expansion into Southeast Asia by opening a new office in Singapore. This move aims to connect local startups with international markets, leverage U.S. connections, and explore growth opportunities in frontier technologies across the region.
Hemisphere Ventures, a venture capital and consulting firm from the United States, has officially announced the opening of its new office in Singapore. This marks their first venture into Southeast Asia, driven by the mission to enhance connections between local startups and global markets.
Founded in 2014, Hemisphere Ventures has built a strong portfolio in frontier technologies such as space, biotech, and robotics. The firm aims to harness its extensive U.S. network and adapt it to the vibrant Southeast Asian tech scene under the leadership of Chip Whittemore, recently promoted to Managing Partner.
Singapore's strategic location, robust economic growth, and burgeoning investment landscape make it an ideal hub for Hemisphere's expansion. As the region draws more foreign direct investment and capital flows from surrounding nations, Hemisphere is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the advanced technology sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
