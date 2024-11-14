Left Menu

Hemisphere Ventures Expands to Singapore, Tapping Southeast Asia's Frontier Tech Market

Hemisphere Ventures, a U.S.-based VC and consulting firm, announces its expansion into Southeast Asia by opening a new office in Singapore. This move aims to connect local startups with international markets, leverage U.S. connections, and explore growth opportunities in frontier technologies across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:51 IST
Hemisphere Ventures Expands to Singapore, Tapping Southeast Asia's Frontier Tech Market
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Hemisphere Ventures, a venture capital and consulting firm from the United States, has officially announced the opening of its new office in Singapore. This marks their first venture into Southeast Asia, driven by the mission to enhance connections between local startups and global markets.

Founded in 2014, Hemisphere Ventures has built a strong portfolio in frontier technologies such as space, biotech, and robotics. The firm aims to harness its extensive U.S. network and adapt it to the vibrant Southeast Asian tech scene under the leadership of Chip Whittemore, recently promoted to Managing Partner.

Singapore's strategic location, robust economic growth, and burgeoning investment landscape make it an ideal hub for Hemisphere's expansion. As the region draws more foreign direct investment and capital flows from surrounding nations, Hemisphere is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the advanced technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024