Fog-Induced Highway Chaos: Multiple Injuries in Palwal Pile-Up

In a significant accident on the National Highway in Palwal, more than ten individuals sustained injuries following a collision involving five vehicles, police reported. The accident, attributed to heavy fog, included a passenger-filled bus.

Injured victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, with some in critical condition requiring transfers to other centers. The Agra-bound bus had originated from Ballabhgarh.

Local authorities confirmed that the incident has been officially recorded with an FIR at Mundkati police station, as investigations continue.

