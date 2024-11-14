Left Menu

Fog-Induced Highway Chaos: Multiple Injuries in Palwal Pile-Up

Over 10 people were injured in a five-vehicle pile-up on the National Highway in Palwal due to fog. The victims, including passengers and a bus driver, were hospitalized with some in critical condition. Police registered an FIR and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accident on the National Highway in Palwal, more than ten individuals sustained injuries following a collision involving five vehicles, police reported. The accident, attributed to heavy fog, included a passenger-filled bus.

Injured victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, with some in critical condition requiring transfers to other centers. The Agra-bound bus had originated from Ballabhgarh.

Local authorities confirmed that the incident has been officially recorded with an FIR at Mundkati police station, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

