China's Economic Challenges Amid Slow Factory Output Growth

China's industrial production in October grew at a slower rate of 5.3% compared to the previous month, putting more pressure on policymakers amid ongoing demand issues in the property sector. Recent data continues to highlight the challenges faced by the world's second-largest economy.

Despite a rise in retail sales due to a week-long holiday and the annual Singles' Day shopping festival, which led to significant online sales, overall economic stimulus measures appear to have limited impact. Analysts report fixed asset investment saw marginal growth, while property investment continued to decline significantly.

In an effort to address these issues, China's central bank has unveiled a major stimulus package to alleviate local government debt burdens. However, economists warn that further action might be necessary, especially in light of the potential economic uncertainties brought by the expected return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)