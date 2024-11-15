Tamil Nadu Steps Up as Global Non-Leather Footwear Hub with New Dean Shoes Plant

Tamil Nadu is set to bolster its status as a global non-leather footwear hub with the inauguration of a new Dean Shoes manufacturing unit. The foundation stone for this venture was laid by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the SIPCOT industrial park in Jayankondam, marking a significant investment in the state's industrial development.

Dean Shoes, a major player in the footwear industry, is investing Rs 1,000 crore in the project, promising to generate employment for 15,000 people. A striking 90% of these jobs are geared towards women, aligning with the Dravidian Model of inclusive growth as highlighted by Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

The move is expected to accelerate distributed growth across Tamil Nadu, transforming districts like Perambalur, Ranipet, and Ariyalur into key manufacturing hubs. The state's global prominence is further underscored by its production partnerships with brands like Nike, Crocs, and Adidas, cementing its leadership in the Indian footwear sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)