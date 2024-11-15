Mercedes-Benz India's Strategic Price Adjustment Amid Rising Costs

Mercedes-Benz India announced a price increase of up to 3% across its entire range, effective from January 1, 2025, to counter escalating input costs and inflationary pressures. The price adjustment will impact models like the GLC and the high-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680.

The company has faced considerable operational cost pressures in recent quarters due to rising material costs, fluctuating commodity prices, and increased logistics expenses. Mercedes-Benz India's Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer, emphasized the need for this adjustment to maintain financial sustainability.

Flexible financing options will be offered to protect the total cost of ownership for customers with existing bookings until the end of 2024, ensuring a nominal impact on their bottom line amidst these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)