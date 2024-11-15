Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India's Strategic Price Adjustment Amid Rising Costs

Mercedes-Benz India will hike car prices by up to 3% starting January 2025, due to rising input costs and inflation. The increase ranges from Rs 2 lakh for the GLC to Rs 9 lakh for the Maybach S 680. Current bookings are protected until December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:32 IST
Mercedes-Benz India's Strategic Price Adjustment Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mercedes-Benz India announced a price increase of up to 3% across its entire range, effective from January 1, 2025, to counter escalating input costs and inflationary pressures. The price adjustment will impact models like the GLC and the high-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680.

The company has faced considerable operational cost pressures in recent quarters due to rising material costs, fluctuating commodity prices, and increased logistics expenses. Mercedes-Benz India's Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer, emphasized the need for this adjustment to maintain financial sustainability.

Flexible financing options will be offered to protect the total cost of ownership for customers with existing bookings until the end of 2024, ensuring a nominal impact on their bottom line amidst these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024