Tragic Accidents: Eight Lives Lost in Gujarat Road Crashes

Eight individuals, including two children, lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Gujarat's Bharuch and Arvalli districts. One crash involved a car hitting a tree; the other occurred on a highway involving a vehicle colliding with a bridge pillar. Speeding and a tyre burst were contributing factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, eight people, including two young children, perished in two distinct road accidents across Gujarat's Bharuch and Arvalli districts on Friday.

One incident occurred near Shera village where three men were killed after their speeding car went off the state highway and collided with a tree. The victims, enroute to Surat, were identified as Mahavir Agrawal, Mitesh Chavda, and Chetan Bhatti, all hailing from Bhavnagar.

Elsewhere, five individuals, including two minors, were killed when their vehicle slammed into a pillar of an under-construction bridge on the Himmatnagar-Shamlaji highway. Initial investigation suggests a tyre burst, leading the driver to lose control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

