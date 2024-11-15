Tragic Accidents: Eight Lives Lost in Gujarat Road Crashes

In a tragic series of events, eight people, including two young children, perished in two distinct road accidents across Gujarat's Bharuch and Arvalli districts on Friday.

One incident occurred near Shera village where three men were killed after their speeding car went off the state highway and collided with a tree. The victims, enroute to Surat, were identified as Mahavir Agrawal, Mitesh Chavda, and Chetan Bhatti, all hailing from Bhavnagar.

Elsewhere, five individuals, including two minors, were killed when their vehicle slammed into a pillar of an under-construction bridge on the Himmatnagar-Shamlaji highway. Initial investigation suggests a tyre burst, leading the driver to lose control.

