British Economy Blues: Brexit's Lingering Shadows

Rachel Reeves, Britain's Treasury Chief, expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish rebound in the British economy for Q3 2023. With Brexit continuing to strain trade relations, the government faces criticism over economic policies amid slower-than-expected growth. Prime Minister Starmer prioritizes economic growth, seeking improved EU relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:36 IST
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Treasury chief, Rachel Reeves, voiced her discontent with the country's economic performance for Q3 2023, as official figures revealed a sluggish growth rate of only 0.1%. This notable slowdown follows a previous 0.5% increase and falls short of market predictions, raising concerns amid Brexit's ongoing economic impact.

The Office for National Statistics reported declining output in September, fueling criticisms towards the Labour government for potentially dampening economic optimism. Conservative spokesperson Mel Stride attributed the drop in business and consumer confidence to the government's negative rhetoric about the economy, escalating the political debate over economic stewardship.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasizing economic growth as a top priority, is under pressure to navigate post-Brexit challenges, including maintaining trade relations without rejoining the EU's single market. Economists suggest proposed policy changes may only marginally boost growth, underscoring the hurdles in revitalizing the UK economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

