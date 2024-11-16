Left Menu

Bullet Strikes Southwest Airlines Plane

A Southwest Airlines flight preparing for departure at Dallas Love Field airport was struck by a bullet. The flight to Indianapolis returned to the gate without injuries. Law enforcement and emergency services were notified, and the plane was removed from service for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:03 IST
A Southwest Airlines plane bound for Indianapolis was hit by a bullet at Dallas Love Field airport late Friday night, prompting its return to the gate. Fortunately, all passengers and crew were unharmed.

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. local time, as the Boeing 737-800 was preparing for takeoff. The bullet struck near the cockpit, causing the aircraft to sustain damage.

Law enforcement and Dallas Fire-Rescue quickly responded to the scene. Passengers disembarked safely, and the airline has since removed the plane from service. The Federal Aviation Administration stated further details about the incident remain unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

