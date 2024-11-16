Brazil Bolsters Security for G20 Summit: A Show of Force at Museum of Modern Art

Brazil has significantly ramped up security for the upcoming Group of 20 summit, deploying a show of military force around Rio de Janeiro’s Museum of Modern Art. Authorities have restricted air traffic and canceled flights at the nearby Santos Dumont Airport to ensure safety for the gathering on Monday and Tuesday.

After a recent bomb scare targeting the Supreme Court, security measures have intensified. Military forces, including soldiers and armored cars, are guarding the museum where global leaders will convene, while naval boats patrol Botafogo Bay, ready for a rapid response if needed.

The government has enacted a Guarantee of Law and Order, empowering military deployment and potential detentions. Federal police have secured the venues with bomb sweeps and positioned snipers to safeguard the summit, with a robust force of 26,000 personnel ensuring the highest level of security.

(With inputs from agencies.)