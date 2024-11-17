Mount Fuji's New Age Transit: A Trackless Revolution

Japanese officials are taking bold steps to reduce Mount Fuji's environmental impact and tourist overcrowding. A new proposal, yet to be publicly announced, suggests replacing the initial light-rail plan with a trackless tram system by China's CRRC, a source revealed.

Yamanashi Prefecture, which hosts the popular trail routes of the 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, anticipates unveiling this plan shortly. Overcrowding and pollution from tour buses have presented ongoing challenges for officials aiming for a cleaner, more sustainable site.

The innovative tram system, utilizing local hydrogen fuel, is projected to cut project costs significantly. Local authorities hope this system will curb visitor numbers, enhance sustainability, and integrate seamlessly with future high-tech rail connections planned for the region.

