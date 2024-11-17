Left Menu

Mount Fuji's New Age Transit: A Trackless Revolution

In a bid to reduce the environmental impact on Mount Fuji, Japanese authorities are planning a trackless, rubber-tyred tram system. Created by China's CRRC, this proposal seeks to replace the original light-rail plan, addressing concerns over environmental and financial implications, while promoting sustainable tourism.

Updated: 17-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese officials are taking bold steps to reduce Mount Fuji's environmental impact and tourist overcrowding. A new proposal, yet to be publicly announced, suggests replacing the initial light-rail plan with a trackless tram system by China's CRRC, a source revealed.

Yamanashi Prefecture, which hosts the popular trail routes of the 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, anticipates unveiling this plan shortly. Overcrowding and pollution from tour buses have presented ongoing challenges for officials aiming for a cleaner, more sustainable site.

The innovative tram system, utilizing local hydrogen fuel, is projected to cut project costs significantly. Local authorities hope this system will curb visitor numbers, enhance sustainability, and integrate seamlessly with future high-tech rail connections planned for the region.

