Telangana's Bold Move: Revamping Mamnoor Airport through Strategic Land Acquisition

The Telangana government plans to rejuvenate Mamnoor Airport in Warangal with an investment of Rs 205 crore for over 280 acres of land. After receiving a no objection certificate from GMR Group, the Airports Authority of India is set to enhance the airport for A-320 aircraft operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:22 IST
The Telangana government's recent decision to allocate Rs 205 crore for acquiring over 280 acres of land aims to rejuvenate Mamnoor Airport in Warangal. This move follows GMR Group's 'No Objection' certificate, paving the way for the aerodrome's development.

As per the order, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed the state authorities in July 2022 of its readiness to develop Warangal Airport for A-320 aircraft operations. The AAI offered to cover the cost of infrastructure, operations, and maintenance of the airport.

A comprehensive master plan has been devised for the project, which requires an additional 253 acres of land from the Telangana government, free from encumbrances. The state's commitment facilitates the handover and speeds up the process.

This development comes under a concession agreement between GMR Group and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, ensuring that no new or existing airport interferes with Hyderabad Airport's operations within a 150 km radius until its 25th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

