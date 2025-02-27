Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Sam Pitroda and Alleged Land Acquisition

Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress chief, has been accused of illegally acquiring 12.35 acres of government land in Bengaluru, valued at Rs 150 crore. A BJP leader alleged that Pitroda and several government officials engaged in illegal activities. Pitroda firmly denies owning any land in India or engaging in corrupt practices.

Sam Pitroda, the head of the Indian Overseas Congress, is facing accusations from a BJP leader, N R Ramesh, of illegally acquiring 12.35 acres of government land in Bengaluru. The land, worth Rs 150 crore, allegedly involved the help of five senior government officers, including those from the forest department.

Ramesh, who filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and Karnataka Lokayukta, claims that Pitroda's organization, the Foundation for Revitalisation of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT), was initially allowed to lease the land for medicinal research. According to Ramesh, the lease expired over a decade ago without action being taken by the forest department to reclaim the land.

In response, Pitroda, residing in the US, has denied the allegations via a statement, insisting he does not own any assets in India and has never engaged in corrupt practices during his public service years. He questions the motives underlying these allegations.

