Sam Pitroda Denies Allegations of Illegal Land Acquisition in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 08:13 IST
Sam Pitroda
  • Country:
  • India

Sam Pitroda, head of the Indian Overseas Congress, has been accused by BJP leader N R Ramesh of unlawfully obtaining 12.35 acres of government land in Bengaluru. Pitroda firmly denied the allegations, stating he holds no land, home, or stocks in India.

Ramesh claims that Pitroda, with assistance from five senior government officials, fraudulently acquired the prime land in Yelahanka, valued at Rs 150 crore. A complaint has been lodged with the Enforcement Directorate and Karnataka Lokayukta for further investigation.

According to Ramesh, the land was initially leased in 1996 to Pitroda's organization, FRLHT, for conservation research but the lease expired in 2011. Ramesh alleges that the land has not been reclaimed by the state forest department, urging immediate legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

