BJP Leader Accuses Sam Pitroda of Illegal Land Acquisition in Bengaluru
BJP leader N R Ramesh accused Sam Pitroda of illegally acquiring 12.35 acres of government land in Bengaluru with assistance from senior government officials. Ramesh has filed complaints with the Enforcement Directorate and Karnataka Lokayukta, urging action against those involved. Pitroda has not responded to the allegations.
A controversy has erupted as BJP leader N R Ramesh accused renowned technocrat Sam Pitroda of illegal land acquisition in Bengaluru. According to Ramesh, Pitroda, with the help of senior government officials, unlawfully took possession of 12.35 acres of land worth Rs 150 crore.
The accusation stems from a complaint lodged with the Enforcement Directorate and Karnataka Lokayukta. Ramesh claims that Pitroda registered a trust named Foundation for Revitalization of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT), which was granted forest land under questionable circumstances.
Despite the lease expiring in 2011, the government's failure to reclaim the land has raised questions. Calls for a criminal investigation have intensified, though Pitroda has yet to respond to the charges. The forest minister's potential action is eagerly awaited amid public scrutiny.
