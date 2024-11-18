Telangana Greenlights Land Acquisition for Warangal's Mamnoor Airport

The Telangana government has taken a significant step by sanctioning Rs 205 crore to acquire land necessary for the development of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal. This follows the Airports Authority of India's commitment to develop the airfield for A-320 type aircraft operations.

The decision came after the GMR Group, which manages the Hyderabad Airport, provided a 'No Objection' certificate facilitating the airport's upgrades. This move requires acquiring over 280 acres of land, with an additional 253 acres needed for infrastructure expansion.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy played a key role, holding multiple meetings with GMR officials to expedite the process. The government directed the Warangal District Collector to acquire the land, aiming for swift action to boost local connectivity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)