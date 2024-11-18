Tragic Road Incidents Claim Lives in Noida

A severe traffic accident in Noida claimed the life of 30-year-old Angela Joseph, a resident of Govindpuri in New Delhi, while leaving her co-passenger seriously injured. The mishap occurred when their vehicle collided with a road divider near Sector 98 on November 16, according to local police authorities.

Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar Singh confirmed that both Angela Joseph and her companion suffered severe injuries in the crash. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Joseph succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while her co-passenger remains under medical care.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the accident as Joseph's body has been sent for postmortem. In other tragic incidents, Chetan Sharma and a woman identified as Pooja lost their lives in separate road accidents in different police station areas of Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)