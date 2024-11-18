Left Menu

Tragic Road Incidents Claim Lives in Noida

A car accident in Noida claimed the life of Angela Joseph, a Govindpuri resident, and left her co-passenger seriously injured. In separate incidents, two others, Chetan Sharma and a woman named Pooja, were also killed in road accidents. Investigations are ongoing for each incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:32 IST
Tragic Road Incidents Claim Lives in Noida
Tragic Accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A severe traffic accident in Noida claimed the life of 30-year-old Angela Joseph, a resident of Govindpuri in New Delhi, while leaving her co-passenger seriously injured. The mishap occurred when their vehicle collided with a road divider near Sector 98 on November 16, according to local police authorities.

Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar Singh confirmed that both Angela Joseph and her companion suffered severe injuries in the crash. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Joseph succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while her co-passenger remains under medical care.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the accident as Joseph's body has been sent for postmortem. In other tragic incidents, Chetan Sharma and a woman identified as Pooja lost their lives in separate road accidents in different police station areas of Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024