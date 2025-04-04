Left Menu

Adani Group Triumphs at IAA Olive Crown Awards with Green Initiatives

The Adani Group has secured four gold awards at the IAA Olive Crown Awards, including Corporate Social Crusader and Green Advertiser of the Year. Their film, Pankha, was recognized in both TV/Cinema and Digital categories, showcasing Adani's commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group, a leading name in India's infrastructure sector, recently clinched four gold awards at the prestigious IAA Olive Crown Awards. These accolades, spanning multiple categories, highlight the conglomerate's significant contributions to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

According to an official press release, the Adani Group was honored with the titles of Corporate Social Crusader of the Year and Green Advertiser of the Year. Remarkably, their impactful film 'Pankha' received top honors in both the TV/Cinema (Corporate) and Digital categories, underscoring the group's prowess in sustainable messaging.

Established in 1938 and headquartered in New York, the International Advertising Association represents key figures in the marketing and advertising sectors worldwide. Pranav Adani from the Adani Group expressed immense pride in the recognition, calling it a testament to their clean energy initiatives and commitment to improving lives across India.

During the award ceremony in Mumbai, attended by dignitaries such as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Ajay Kakar accepted the awards on behalf of the Adani Group. The occasion marked a proud moment for the group, celebrating their visionary approach and unwavering dedication to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

