Bridging Minds: World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue

A significant conference on world peace through interfaith dialogue will be organized by Lokmat Media Group and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti on April 8. The event, scheduled to happen on the eve of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, will host various dignitaries and honor individuals who have contributed to global harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:14 IST
The Lokmat Media Group and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti are set to host a pivotal conference focused on 'World Peace And Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue'. Scheduled for April 8, the event marks the eve of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, highlighting the significance of peace discussions across faiths.

The conference is slated to commence at 3.30 pm at the esteemed Ravindra Natya Mandir Auditorium in Prabhadevi. It will witness the presence of eminent figures including Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Bihar Governor Dr Arif Mohammad Khan.

Among the speakers are Jain Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Dr Vijay Darda of Lokmat Media Group, all set to address themes of global peace. The gathering will also honor those instrumental in fostering harmony worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

