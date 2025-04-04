Bridging Minds: World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue

The Lokmat Media Group and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti are set to host a pivotal conference focused on 'World Peace And Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue'. Scheduled for April 8, the event marks the eve of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, highlighting the significance of peace discussions across faiths.

The conference is slated to commence at 3.30 pm at the esteemed Ravindra Natya Mandir Auditorium in Prabhadevi. It will witness the presence of eminent figures including Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Bihar Governor Dr Arif Mohammad Khan.

Among the speakers are Jain Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Dr Vijay Darda of Lokmat Media Group, all set to address themes of global peace. The gathering will also honor those instrumental in fostering harmony worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)