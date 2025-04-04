Left Menu

Trump Sets New Deadline for TikTok Sale Amid Progress

U.S. President Donald Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. assets, citing significant progress but indicating more work is needed. Trump expressed eagerness to collaborate with TikTok and China to finalize the deal, emphasizing he doesn't want the app to shut down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the deadline for the sale of ByteDance's U.S. TikTok assets has been extended. The president noted that significant progress has been made in the negotiations, but further efforts are required to obtain necessary approvals.

Trump expressed optimism in working with both TikTok and Chinese authorities to conclude the deal efficiently. He asserted that his intent is to ensure the app remains operational and does not "go dark."

As of now, TikTok has not issued a comment regarding the president's latest statement on the ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

