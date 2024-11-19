Left Menu

Turmoil in the Eurozone: Bond Yields Drop Amid Rising Tensions

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields fell sharply due to safe-haven buying, triggered by Russia's threats and potential U.S. trade tariffs. This came amid intensifying tensions between Russia and the West. The situation remains fluid, with markets eyeing potential rate cuts and economic indicators later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:30 IST
Turmoil in the Eurozone: Bond Yields Drop Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields experienced a significant drop as investors sought safe-havens following new warnings from Russia about retaliating against any attacks on its territory or that of its allies. The tensions were exacerbated by President Vladimir Putin's indication that Russia might consider deploying nuclear weapons if targeted by a conventional missile attack backed by a nuclear power, after the U.S. President Joe Biden approved Ukraine's use of long-range missiles.

German 10-year yields decreased by as much as 10.3 basis points to 2.269%, nearly marking their largest single-day decline since mid-June. Bond yields ultimately settled at 2.304%, reflecting a 7 bps drop. Meanwhile, global investors are also navigating the possible economic implications of Republican President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House, which has already driven up oil and gas prices alongside existing geopolitical tensions.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine reached its 1,000th day, caution continued to dominate financial markets. European Central Bank policymakers expressed concerns over potential U.S. trade tariffs impacting euro zone growth more than inflation, as two-year Schatz yields, deeply tied to ECB rate forecasts, declined by 5 bps to 2.115%. With important economic data expected later this week, markets anticipate a potential rate cut, adding a layer of uncertainty to the unfolding financial scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024