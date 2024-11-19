Turmoil in the Eurozone: Bond Yields Drop Amid Rising Tensions

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields experienced a significant drop as investors sought safe-havens following new warnings from Russia about retaliating against any attacks on its territory or that of its allies. The tensions were exacerbated by President Vladimir Putin's indication that Russia might consider deploying nuclear weapons if targeted by a conventional missile attack backed by a nuclear power, after the U.S. President Joe Biden approved Ukraine's use of long-range missiles.

German 10-year yields decreased by as much as 10.3 basis points to 2.269%, nearly marking their largest single-day decline since mid-June. Bond yields ultimately settled at 2.304%, reflecting a 7 bps drop. Meanwhile, global investors are also navigating the possible economic implications of Republican President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House, which has already driven up oil and gas prices alongside existing geopolitical tensions.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine reached its 1,000th day, caution continued to dominate financial markets. European Central Bank policymakers expressed concerns over potential U.S. trade tariffs impacting euro zone growth more than inflation, as two-year Schatz yields, deeply tied to ECB rate forecasts, declined by 5 bps to 2.115%. With important economic data expected later this week, markets anticipate a potential rate cut, adding a layer of uncertainty to the unfolding financial scenario.

