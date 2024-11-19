China-Africa Precious Metals Opens New Gold Processing Plant, Creating 4,000 Jobs in North West

The China-African Precious Metals Company has officially opened its newly refurbished gold processing plant in Orkney, within the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, as part of a R2 billion investment in the region. The refurbishment of the plant, which cost over R200 million, is expected to create nearly 4,000 job opportunities in the area, providing a major boost to the local economy.

The official launch of the gold processing plant was attended by prominent figures, including Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe, Premier of the North West, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, and the Executive Mayor of City of Matlosana Local Municipality, Councilor Fikile Mahlope. Former Acting Premier, Nono Maloyi, was also present for the event.

A Step Forward in Addressing Unemployment

Premier Mokgosi highlighted that this significant investment is the result of the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle unemployment and poverty in the province. The investment, which will provide up to 4,000 job opportunities, represents a major milestone in addressing the region's economic challenges.

“This investment is a direct result of our efforts from the sixth to the seventh administration. It demonstrates that our initiatives to attract investments and combat unemployment and poverty are bearing fruit, particularly in areas that have long been economically depressed,” said Mokgosi.

Looking Ahead: More Investment Opportunities

Mokgosi further noted that the province’s efforts to attract additional investments are continuing to pay off, with further initiatives on the horizon. He announced that before the end of the year, the province is set to unveil its gas-to-power project, which is expected to further enhance economic growth and job creation.

“On the 28th of this month, we will be meeting with a delegation from the Henan province of China, led by the Ambassador, to explore investment opportunities in mining, tourism, and agriculture. These are key economic sectors in the province, and we are eager to see further growth in these areas,” he added.

Job Creation in North West

These investments come at a time when the province has seen a notable improvement in job creation. In the third quarter of 2024, 69,000 job opportunities were recorded, signalling positive progress in the fight against unemployment.

Mokgosi emphasized that the ongoing commitment to investment and development is creating tangible socio-economic opportunities for the people of North West, offering hope for a better future.

Conclusion: A Bright Future for North West

The opening of the China-African Precious Metals gold processing plant is a testament to the growing economic potential of the North West province. With continued investment, including the upcoming gas-to-power project and partnerships with international stakeholders, the region is poised for sustained growth, job creation, and economic transformation. 4o min