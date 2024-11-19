Empowering Safai Karamcharis: Key Discussions with Southern Railway
The Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, M Venkatesan, met with Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh to discuss improvements in working conditions and policies affecting contractual cleaning staff. The meeting focused on socio-economic issues and included input from contract agencies regarding worker benefits.
M Venkatesan, Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, convened with R N Singh, the General Manager of Southern Railway, on Tuesday to deliberate on crucial welfare initiatives for Safai Karamcharis.
The conversations centered on policy guidelines for employing contractual workers in cleaning operations and explored socio-economic, working, and service conditions for these employees.
Additionally, Venkatesan engaged with contract agencies to gather details on wages, working hours, and bonuses, alongside a review of workplace amenities for Safai Karamcharis.
