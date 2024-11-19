Delhi's DTC Strike: Urban Transport Turmoil

The ongoing protest by DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors is causing major disruptions to Delhi's public transport, coinciding with a public health alert due to 'severe plus' air quality levels.

As buses remain off the roads, daily commuters find themselves stranded, resorting to alternative travel modes like cabs and bike taxis. Metro services faced unprecedented crowding, with a record 78.67 lakh passenger journeys on November 18.

In response to the strike, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged employees to prioritize the public's health amid a 'medical emergency.' The Delhi Transport Corporation is actively reviewing contractual employees' demands for permanent status, job security, and equitable working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)