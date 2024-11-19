Left Menu

Delhi's DTC Strike: Urban Transport Turmoil

A protest by DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors has disrupted public transport in Delhi amid severe air quality issues. The Delhi Transport Corporation is addressing their demands for better pay, job security, and working conditions, with the disruption causing a record spike in metro ridership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ongoing protest by DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors is causing major disruptions to Delhi's public transport, coinciding with a public health alert due to 'severe plus' air quality levels.

As buses remain off the roads, daily commuters find themselves stranded, resorting to alternative travel modes like cabs and bike taxis. Metro services faced unprecedented crowding, with a record 78.67 lakh passenger journeys on November 18.

In response to the strike, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged employees to prioritize the public's health amid a 'medical emergency.' The Delhi Transport Corporation is actively reviewing contractual employees' demands for permanent status, job security, and equitable working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

