Left Menu

Showdown Over Silent Land: UoH Students Oppose Telangana Government's IT Park Plans

The Cyberabad Police has restricted entry into a contested 400-acre land parcel near the University of Hyderabad, citing law and order concerns. The Telangana government's plans to develop an IT Park have sparked protests by students. Both the Supreme Court and the High Court are currently involved in the dispute, which has resulted in heightened tensions and ongoing legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:26 IST
Showdown Over Silent Land: UoH Students Oppose Telangana Government's IT Park Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Kancha Gachibowli, as the Cyberabad Police imposed entry restrictions on a disputed 400-acre land next to the University of Hyderabad, following law and order concerns.

The Telangana government's proposal to auction this ecologically sensitive area for urban infrastructure and an IT Park has incited protests from the UoH Students' Union.

Amid legal proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu have assured adherence to judicial directives, while urging calm and dialogue among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025