Showdown Over Silent Land: UoH Students Oppose Telangana Government's IT Park Plans

Tensions have escalated in Kancha Gachibowli, as the Cyberabad Police imposed entry restrictions on a disputed 400-acre land next to the University of Hyderabad, following law and order concerns.

The Telangana government's proposal to auction this ecologically sensitive area for urban infrastructure and an IT Park has incited protests from the UoH Students' Union.

Amid legal proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu have assured adherence to judicial directives, while urging calm and dialogue among stakeholders.

