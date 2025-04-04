Left Menu

Record-Breaking Bids Elevate Mumbai's BKC Real Estate

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) concluded an auction of three commercial plots in Bandra-Kurla Complex, raising over Rs 3,840 crore. The bids showcased significant premiums over reserve prices, indicating strong investor confidence in this major business district of Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:25 IST
Record-Breaking Bids Elevate Mumbai's BKC Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) secured over Rs 3,840 crore from an auction of three prestigious commercial plots in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The bids, opened on Friday, underscored robust investor enthusiasm for this premier business hub.

Japanese firm Sumitomo Corporation's Indian subsidiary, Goisu Realty Pvt Ltd, took top honors for Plots C-13 and C-19. Meanwhile, a coalition led by Schloss Bangalore Ltd successfully bid for Plot C-80, illustrating a diverse range of interested parties.

The competition yielded offers showcasing impressive premiums, with Goisu Realty offering Rs 1,360.48 crore for Plot C-13 and Rs 1,177.86 crore for Plot C-19, each substantially above the reserve price. This fervent bidding underlines the ongoing demand for prime real estate in Mumbai's financial nucleus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025