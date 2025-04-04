European Markets in Turmoil Amid U.S.-China Trade War Escalation

European shares took a severe hit on Friday, with the STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX indices plunging into correction territory. This decline follows China's aggressive countermeasures against the sweeping U.S. tariffs, amplifying fears of a looming global recession ignited by the ongoing trade war.

The rapidly escalating tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's largest economies raised significant concerns about rising prices, disrupted supply chains, and thinning corporate profit margins. While the pan-European STOXX index recorded a massive 5.1% drop, its sharpest daily loss since the severe selloff during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the week's results marked the worst in five years.

The ripple effects were profound, with all major sectors bleeding red and banks suffering a substantial loss of 8.4%. The escalating uncertainty led traders to increase bets on interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank, hoping to stabilize economic growth amid mounting volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)