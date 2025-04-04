Left Menu

European Markets in Turmoil Amid U.S.-China Trade War Escalation

European shares fell sharply as the STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX reached correction territory due to China's countermeasures against U.S. tariffs. The escalating trade war heightened recession fears, dropped bond yields, and increased stock volatility, with banking and luxury sectors notably affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares took a severe hit on Friday, with the STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX indices plunging into correction territory. This decline follows China's aggressive countermeasures against the sweeping U.S. tariffs, amplifying fears of a looming global recession ignited by the ongoing trade war.

The rapidly escalating tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's largest economies raised significant concerns about rising prices, disrupted supply chains, and thinning corporate profit margins. While the pan-European STOXX index recorded a massive 5.1% drop, its sharpest daily loss since the severe selloff during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the week's results marked the worst in five years.

The ripple effects were profound, with all major sectors bleeding red and banks suffering a substantial loss of 8.4%. The escalating uncertainty led traders to increase bets on interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank, hoping to stabilize economic growth amid mounting volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

