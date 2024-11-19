Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Economic Surge: Skill Development and Youth Empowerment Lead the Way

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a 1.3x increase in the state's GSDP at the Skill Development and Employment Conclave. The government aims to double GSDP in five years, focusing on youth empowerment through skill development, reducing unemployment, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased 1.3 times over the past two years. This announcement was made during the Skill Development and Employment Conclave at Doon University.

Dhami revealed the government's ambitious plan to double the state's GSDP within five years, emphasizing the pivotal role that skill development plays in empowering the youth and fostering new opportunities for them. The state's unemployment rate has decreased by 4.4% in a single year, reflecting the positive impact of these initiatives.

Uttarakhand has also secured the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals ranking by Niti Aayog. Dhami stressed the importance of initiatives like Prime Minister Modi's Skill India campaign, aimed at aligning youth skills with professional demands, thereby creating a self-reliant India. The state is prioritizing youth empowerment and has implemented numerous schemes, including a collaboration with Ashok Leyland, to facilitate internships and employment opportunities.

