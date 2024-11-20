Yen Woes: Japan's Persistent Trade Deficit Amid Global Shifts
Japan has faced a trade deficit for the fourth consecutive month in October due to a weak yen and rising energy prices, leading to high import costs. Despite an increase in exports, overall imports remained higher. Political and economic changes, including Trump's reelection, pose uncertainties for future trade.
Japan has reported a trade deficit for the fourth consecutive month in October, as a depreciating yen and surging energy prices have elevated import costs, the Finance Ministry revealed on Wednesday.
Although exports have grown by 3.1% compared to the previous year, driven by equipment shipments for semiconductor production, imports still outweigh exports. Political factors, such as Donald Trump's reelection, contribute to the trade uncertainties, especially with potential tariff hikes.
New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is working diplomatically to build international trade and security ties amid challenges like inflation, energy costs, and a weakening currency. Temporary disruptions and auto production issues have also affected Japan's export numbers.
