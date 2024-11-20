Left Menu

Yen Woes: Japan's Persistent Trade Deficit Amid Global Shifts

Japan has faced a trade deficit for the fourth consecutive month in October due to a weak yen and rising energy prices, leading to high import costs. Despite an increase in exports, overall imports remained higher. Political and economic changes, including Trump's reelection, pose uncertainties for future trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:59 IST
Yen Woes: Japan's Persistent Trade Deficit Amid Global Shifts
Shigeru Ishiba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has reported a trade deficit for the fourth consecutive month in October, as a depreciating yen and surging energy prices have elevated import costs, the Finance Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

Although exports have grown by 3.1% compared to the previous year, driven by equipment shipments for semiconductor production, imports still outweigh exports. Political factors, such as Donald Trump's reelection, contribute to the trade uncertainties, especially with potential tariff hikes.

New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is working diplomatically to build international trade and security ties amid challenges like inflation, energy costs, and a weakening currency. Temporary disruptions and auto production issues have also affected Japan's export numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024