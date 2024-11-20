Yen Woes: Japan's Persistent Trade Deficit Amid Global Shifts

Japan has reported a trade deficit for the fourth consecutive month in October, as a depreciating yen and surging energy prices have elevated import costs, the Finance Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

Although exports have grown by 3.1% compared to the previous year, driven by equipment shipments for semiconductor production, imports still outweigh exports. Political factors, such as Donald Trump's reelection, contribute to the trade uncertainties, especially with potential tariff hikes.

New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is working diplomatically to build international trade and security ties amid challenges like inflation, energy costs, and a weakening currency. Temporary disruptions and auto production issues have also affected Japan's export numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)