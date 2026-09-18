Yen's Volatility Amid Interest Rate Speculations

The Japanese yen stumbled initially against the dollar and euro, as Asian markets opened on Friday. This comes ahead of a much-anticipated interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan, a move that could mark the highest rates in over 30 years.

Barely recovering from its recent decline, the yen fell 0.1% to 156.19 yen per dollar. Analysts believe the results of the Bank of Japan's decision might have a limited impact on the yen, citing the importance of future swap curves and monetary guidance. Inflation figures fell short in August, and swap pricing indicates a high likelihood of multiple rate hikes.

Globally, currencies displayed mixed behavior. The British pound and the euro remained flat, while the Australian dollar showed slight recovery amid inflation warnings from the RBA. Meanwhile, the US dollar remains steady, with market speculation around a Federal Reserve hike next month on the rise.