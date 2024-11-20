Karnataka Leaps Forward: Economic Growth, Technological Advancement, and Green Innovations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared a wave of economic reforms, highlighted by the signing of 21 MoUs worth Rs 46,375 crore. These agreements are expected to create 27,170 jobs, reflecting the state’s commitment to economic development.

Speaking at the 78th Annual Technical Meet of the Indian Institute of Metals, Siddaramaiah praised Bengaluru’s technological prowess, calling the city a symbol of progress. He noted the conclave’s theme, “Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing,” as critical for developing innovative solutions for a changing world.

Siddaramaiah further stressed Karnataka's focus on green technologies within metals and materials manufacturing, aiming for sustainability while underlining the need for reducing carbon emissions. With projects valued at Rs 90,027 crore approved, the state is poised for growth in advanced manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)