Karnataka Leaps Forward: Economic Growth, Technological Advancement, and Green Innovations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced significant advancements in economic and technological sectors as his state prioritizes green technologies. Since last year, 21 MoUs have been signed, securing Rs 46,375 crore in investments and creating over 27,000 jobs. The 78th Annual Technical Meet emphasizes the importance of pioneering solutions and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:45 IST
sid Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared a wave of economic reforms, highlighted by the signing of 21 MoUs worth Rs 46,375 crore. These agreements are expected to create 27,170 jobs, reflecting the state’s commitment to economic development.

Speaking at the 78th Annual Technical Meet of the Indian Institute of Metals, Siddaramaiah praised Bengaluru’s technological prowess, calling the city a symbol of progress. He noted the conclave’s theme, “Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing,” as critical for developing innovative solutions for a changing world.

Siddaramaiah further stressed Karnataka's focus on green technologies within metals and materials manufacturing, aiming for sustainability while underlining the need for reducing carbon emissions. With projects valued at Rs 90,027 crore approved, the state is poised for growth in advanced manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

