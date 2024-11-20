Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: Anil Agarwal Foundation's Impactful Investments

The Anil Agarwal Foundation invested Rs 437 crore in education, healthcare, and more across 1,200 villages last year, impacting children, women, and animals. Their efforts span 14 states with plans for Rs 5,000 crore investment to enhance CSR initiatives, focusing on community empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:13 IST
Fidelity Investments Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vedanta, invested Rs 437 crore in key social segments over the past year, significantly impacting community development across 1,200 villages.

The foundation's Social Impact Compendium highlights efforts in education, healthcare, and animal welfare, aiming for an inclusive future for India.

Expansion to 6,044 Nand Ghars across 14 states supported thousands of children and women. Additionally, Vedanta Ltd has pledged Rs 5,000 crore for future initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

