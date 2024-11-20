Left Menu

Doodhvale Farms Secures $3 Million to Revolutionize India's Dairy Industry

Doodhvale Farms, a dairy startup, has raised $3 million in funding to expand its business. The investment round was led by Atomic Capital with contributions from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, and Indigram Labs Foundation. The company aims to enhance its product offerings and technological infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:01 IST
Doodhvale Farms Secures $3 Million to Revolutionize India's Dairy Industry
  • Country:
  • India

Doodhvale Farms, an emerging dairy startup, announced on Wednesday the successful closure of a $3 million funding round aimed at business expansion.

The investment round was spearheaded by Atomic Capital, with significant backing from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, and Indigram Labs Foundation.

The latest financial boost will allow Doodhvale Farms to extend its reach, diversify its products, and upgrade its technology. The company has experienced remarkable growth, maintaining 100% year-on-year growth and consistent EBITDA profitability over the past three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024