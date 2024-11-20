Doodhvale Farms Secures $3 Million to Revolutionize India's Dairy Industry

Doodhvale Farms, an emerging dairy startup, announced on Wednesday the successful closure of a $3 million funding round aimed at business expansion.

The investment round was spearheaded by Atomic Capital, with significant backing from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, and Indigram Labs Foundation.

The latest financial boost will allow Doodhvale Farms to extend its reach, diversify its products, and upgrade its technology. The company has experienced remarkable growth, maintaining 100% year-on-year growth and consistent EBITDA profitability over the past three years.

