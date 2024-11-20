Doodhvale Farms Secures $3 Million to Revolutionize India's Dairy Industry
Doodhvale Farms, a dairy startup, has raised $3 million in funding to expand its business. The investment round was led by Atomic Capital with contributions from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, and Indigram Labs Foundation. The company aims to enhance its product offerings and technological infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Doodhvale Farms, an emerging dairy startup, announced on Wednesday the successful closure of a $3 million funding round aimed at business expansion.
The investment round was spearheaded by Atomic Capital, with significant backing from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, and Indigram Labs Foundation.
The latest financial boost will allow Doodhvale Farms to extend its reach, diversify its products, and upgrade its technology. The company has experienced remarkable growth, maintaining 100% year-on-year growth and consistent EBITDA profitability over the past three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Doodhvale
- Farms
- dairy
- investment
- Atomic Capital
- India
- funding
- tech-driven
- Direct-to-Consumer
- EBITDA
Advertisement