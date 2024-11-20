Odia Diaspora's Influence Crucial for Odisha's Global Outreach

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has highlighted the vital role of the Odia diaspora in enhancing the state's global reach. Speaking to over 400 diaspora members in Singapore, Majhi stressed the importance of their support to strengthen international ties.

During his visit, Majhi and his delegation engaged in high-level meetings and roadshows, targeting investment opportunities across key sectors including chemicals, green energy, and logistics. He stated that these efforts will open doors for future collaborations, integral to Odisha's growth strategy.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain underscored the commitment to improve industrial infrastructure and skill development. The talks included discussions about setting up a ship recycling facility and enhancing port facilities, which could significantly boost Odisha's economy.

