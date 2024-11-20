Left Menu

Odia Diaspora's Influence Crucial for Odisha's Global Outreach

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the critical role of the Odia diaspora in boosting the state's international presence during his visit to Singapore. Engaging in discussions with industry leaders, the delegation sought investments and collaborations for Odisha's growth, focusing on sectors like green energy, logistics, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has highlighted the vital role of the Odia diaspora in enhancing the state's global reach. Speaking to over 400 diaspora members in Singapore, Majhi stressed the importance of their support to strengthen international ties.

During his visit, Majhi and his delegation engaged in high-level meetings and roadshows, targeting investment opportunities across key sectors including chemicals, green energy, and logistics. He stated that these efforts will open doors for future collaborations, integral to Odisha's growth strategy.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain underscored the commitment to improve industrial infrastructure and skill development. The talks included discussions about setting up a ship recycling facility and enhancing port facilities, which could significantly boost Odisha's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

