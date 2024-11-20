Left Menu

Zomato CEO Offers Unconventional Chief of Staff Opportunity

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's CEO, announced an extraordinary job opening for a Chief of Staff requiring payment in lieu of a salary. The sum will go to Feeding India, with Goyal committing Rs 50 lakh to a charity of the candidate's choice. Applicants should prioritize learning over traditional perks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:20 IST
Zomato CEO Offers Unconventional Chief of Staff Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal has created a buzz by offering a Chief of Staff role with a unique twist. Candidates for the position must pay Rs 20 lakh in the first year, which will be donated to the non-profit organization Feeding India.

This innovative concept was shared by Goyal on social media platform X. He emphasized the educational value of the role, claiming it provides ten times more learning than a two-year degree at a top management school. However, it doesn't come with the usual perks of a high-profile job.

Despite the initial payment requirement, Goyal assured that from the second year onwards, a conventional salary over Rs 50 lakh would be offered. He encouraged applicants to seek the role for its learning opportunities, highlighting the need for qualities like hunger, empathy, and a communication skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024