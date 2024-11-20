Zomato CEO Offers Unconventional Chief of Staff Opportunity
Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's CEO, announced an extraordinary job opening for a Chief of Staff requiring payment in lieu of a salary. The sum will go to Feeding India, with Goyal committing Rs 50 lakh to a charity of the candidate's choice. Applicants should prioritize learning over traditional perks.
In an unprecedented move, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal has created a buzz by offering a Chief of Staff role with a unique twist. Candidates for the position must pay Rs 20 lakh in the first year, which will be donated to the non-profit organization Feeding India.
This innovative concept was shared by Goyal on social media platform X. He emphasized the educational value of the role, claiming it provides ten times more learning than a two-year degree at a top management school. However, it doesn't come with the usual perks of a high-profile job.
Despite the initial payment requirement, Goyal assured that from the second year onwards, a conventional salary over Rs 50 lakh would be offered. He encouraged applicants to seek the role for its learning opportunities, highlighting the need for qualities like hunger, empathy, and a communication skills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
