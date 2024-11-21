Left Menu

AfDB Hosts Capacity-Building Workshop in Mauritania on Environmental and Social Safeguards

Opening the workshop, Hercule Yamuremye, Principal Country Programme Officer for the African Development Bank Group in Mauritania, emphasized the importance of proactive engagement.

AfDB Hosts Capacity-Building Workshop in Mauritania on Environmental and Social Safeguards
The workshop's primary focus was on the updated 2023 version of the Integrated Safeguards System (ISS), which includes several improvements and clarifications over the previous 2013 edition. Image Credit: Wikimedia

From November 4-8, 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) conducted a capacity-building workshop in Nouakchott, Mauritania, aimed at enhancing the understanding of environmental and social safeguard requirements among stakeholders involved in the preparation and implementation of Bank-funded projects. The workshop follows the update of the Integrated Safeguards System (ISS) on May 31, 2023, and is part of the Bank's broader effort to improve the execution of projects while ensuring compliance with environmental and social standards.

The workshop attracted nearly 70 participants from various sectors, including project implementation units of AfDB-funded projects, government ministries overseeing the environment and other relevant sectors, consultants, and project monitoring teams. Representatives from the Netherlands Commission for Environmental Assessment also contributed to the session. The objective was to equip participants with the necessary tools to develop, implement, and monitor safeguard measures in environmental and social impact studies, improving project outcomes and minimizing adverse effects.

Strengthening Safeguard Capacity for Effective Project Implementation

Opening the workshop, Hercule Yamuremye, Principal Country Programme Officer for the African Development Bank Group in Mauritania, emphasized the importance of proactive engagement. He encouraged participants to leverage the training to enhance their project management capabilities and prepare for the effective implementation of the Bank's funded projects in Mauritania.

The workshop's primary focus was on the updated 2023 version of the Integrated Safeguards System (ISS), which includes several improvements and clarifications over the previous 2013 edition. Topics covered included the role of national provisions and the AfDB’s environmental and social safeguard requirements, stakeholders' responsibilities, and the procedures to implement safeguard instruments. Participants were also introduced to contractual obligations, monitoring and reporting mechanisms, complaints management systems, and the Bank’s Independent Recourse Mechanism.

Key Tools and Frameworks Discussed

A significant portion of the workshop was dedicated to practical tools, including the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) and its connection to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) tool. These tools are essential for identifying and managing the risks associated with large-scale projects, ensuring they meet both the AfDB’s standards and national regulations.

Modeste Kinané, Lead Environmental Specialist at the AfDB, who led the workshop's delegation, highlighted the importance of commitment from both project initiators and financial backers in ensuring the success of development projects. “The success or failure of a development project primarily depends on the level of commitment of the project initiator, with the support of the financial backer,” Kinané said. He reassured Mauritania’s stakeholders that the Bank would continue offering support to ensure projects are prepared and implemented effectively to meet the country’s development objectives.

Feedback and Future Sessions

Participants praised the workshop for its tailored content and the expertise of the trainers. Many attendees expressed a desire for additional capacity-building sessions for a broader range of stakeholders involved in project implementation. The training was well-received, with participants noting that the workshop had helped to clarify complex topics and provided them with tools to enhance their projects' impact while minimizing potential risks.

The updated Integrated Safeguards System (ISS), which came into effect on May 31, 2023, will be fully operational by May 31, 2024. The Bank's ongoing efforts to assess and align Mauritania’s national systems with the AfDB’s safeguard standards were also discussed, signaling a continued commitment to ensuring both environmental sustainability and social responsibility in all funded projects.

The Borrower Guidance Note on the ISS is available on the African Development Bank’s website for further information.

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

