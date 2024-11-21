Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Nvidia's Slow Growth and Geopolitical Tensions

Global stock markets experienced a downward trend as Nvidia's revenue growth forecast disappointed investors and geopolitical tensions rose. Despite strong demand for its AI chips, Nvidia's slower growth rate raised concerns. Concurrently, the US dollar strengthened, and bitcoin surged, while geopolitical tensions bolstered safe-haven assets like gold.

Updated: 21-11-2024 15:24 IST
Global Markets Tumble Amid Nvidia's Slow Growth and Geopolitical Tensions
Stock markets worldwide faced a decline on Thursday, following an uninspiring revenue growth forecast from AI giant Nvidia, which failed to uplift investor sentiment, despite strong demand for its AI chips.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly the escalating Ukraine-Russia conflict, further encouraged investors to retreat to safe-haven assets, lifting the prices of gold and oil. Meanwhile, the US dollar gained strength, bolstered by the anticipation of inflation from Trump's proposed tariffs.

In financial developments elsewhere, the Adani Group experienced a turbulent day in the markets following news of a significant legal indictment against its chairman, Gautam Adani, resulting in a substantial drop in the group's market value.

