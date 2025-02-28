Rupee Dips on Dollar Strength and Equity Concerns
The rupee fell 28 paise to 87.46 against the US dollar due to a strong American currency and equity market downturn. The US tariff uncertainty affects financial markets and the Dollar Index. The Reserve Bank's dollar-rupee swap aims to boost liquidity, while global tariff plans add economic turmoil fears.
The Indian rupee experienced a decline of 28 paise, settling at 87.46 against the US dollar. This drop was attributed to the formidable strength of the American currency and a slump in domestic equities that negatively impacted investor sentiment.
The persistent uncertainty regarding tariff implementations by the United States has kept the financial markets unsettled. Additionally, this has sparked increased volatility and uncertainty within the US Dollar Index, leaving stakeholders anxious.
In a move to improve liquidity, the Reserve Bank conducted a US dollar-rupee swap worth USD 10 billion. Meanwhile, on the global front, escalating tariff pressures from President Trump signal potential inflationary challenges ahead, keeping the markets on their toes.
