Left Menu

Rupee Dips on Dollar Strength and Equity Concerns

The rupee fell 28 paise to 87.46 against the US dollar due to a strong American currency and equity market downturn. The US tariff uncertainty affects financial markets and the Dollar Index. The Reserve Bank's dollar-rupee swap aims to boost liquidity, while global tariff plans add economic turmoil fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:08 IST
Rupee Dips on Dollar Strength and Equity Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee experienced a decline of 28 paise, settling at 87.46 against the US dollar. This drop was attributed to the formidable strength of the American currency and a slump in domestic equities that negatively impacted investor sentiment.

The persistent uncertainty regarding tariff implementations by the United States has kept the financial markets unsettled. Additionally, this has sparked increased volatility and uncertainty within the US Dollar Index, leaving stakeholders anxious.

In a move to improve liquidity, the Reserve Bank conducted a US dollar-rupee swap worth USD 10 billion. Meanwhile, on the global front, escalating tariff pressures from President Trump signal potential inflationary challenges ahead, keeping the markets on their toes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025