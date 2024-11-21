Left Menu

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Eyes Expansion Amid Steady H1 FY25 Financial Performance

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited reports stable financial outcomes for H1 FY25, underscoring their commitment to sustainable operations in a vital industry. With an upcoming 200 TPD expansion in Jalgaon, the company plans to increase capacity to meet rising market demand for quality edible oils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:48 IST
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Eyes Expansion Amid Steady H1 FY25 Financial Performance
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Report 8% Revenue Growth In H1 FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited, a leading edible oil manufacturer, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. Despite a challenging market landscape, the company recorded stable EBITDA and net profit, while showing an increase in total revenue compared to the previous period.

Dinesh Ganapati Kabre, Chairman and Managing Director, attributed the firm's performance to its focused approach on sustainable and efficient operations. The edible oils market, vital to India's agricultural economy, continues to grow, and Shri Venkatesh Refineries is set to enhance its production capacity with a 200 TPD expansion at its Jalgaon facility.

The Rs40 crore investment in the Jalgaon expansion is expected to boost production capabilities, funded through a combination of debt, equity, and internal accruals. This move emphasizes the company's confidence in the edible oils sector's long-term growth and its commitment to delivering consistent financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024