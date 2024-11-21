Shri Venkatesh Refineries Eyes Expansion Amid Steady H1 FY25 Financial Performance

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited, a leading edible oil manufacturer, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. Despite a challenging market landscape, the company recorded stable EBITDA and net profit, while showing an increase in total revenue compared to the previous period.

Dinesh Ganapati Kabre, Chairman and Managing Director, attributed the firm's performance to its focused approach on sustainable and efficient operations. The edible oils market, vital to India's agricultural economy, continues to grow, and Shri Venkatesh Refineries is set to enhance its production capacity with a 200 TPD expansion at its Jalgaon facility.

The Rs40 crore investment in the Jalgaon expansion is expected to boost production capabilities, funded through a combination of debt, equity, and internal accruals. This move emphasizes the company's confidence in the edible oils sector's long-term growth and its commitment to delivering consistent financial performance.

