Yajur Fibres Launches Rs 120.41 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yajur Fibres, a leading manufacturer of premium cottonised bast fibres, announced the launch of its Rs 120.41-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. The public subscription will open on the BSE SME platform on January 7 and conclude on January 9, with a share price band set between Rs 168 and Rs 174.

All proceeds from this fresh issue of 69.20 lakh equity shares, each valued at Rs 10, will be directed toward capacity expansion at Yajur's current manufacturing unit in Jagannathpur, Howrah, and a new greenfield linen yarn facility through a subsidiary. The funds will also support working capital and general corporate needs.

Managing Director Ashish Kankaria stated that the IPO proceeds would bolster core operations, enhancing operational efficiency to meet growing demand. Yajur Fibres, part of the Kankaria Group, reported a revenue of Rs 140.81 crore in FY25. The shares are targeted to list on January 14, with Horizon Management Pvt Ltd as the lead manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)